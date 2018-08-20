‘Future of the East Coast in focus – Hobart public meeting’

In response to an unprecedented wave of development pressure and calling for a strategic and consultative approach to planning the future of the East Coast, fifteen community groups are hosting a public meeting to raise their concerns and seek leadership from all levels of Government.

The Glamorgan Spring Bay Council will soon consider a Specific Area Plan that will rezone the rural land at Dolphin Sands opposite Freycinet, to allow a massive development that could involve a hotel, villas, shops, restaurants, palliative and old-aged care, golf course, intensive subdivision and other facilities tailored for the international tourism market.

The Cambria Green proposal is the biggest development the East Coast has seen, and it appears to be only one of several proposed for the East Coast. It is anticipated it will negatively impact on local amenity and identity, Tasmania’s brand promise, affect the local environment including a RAMSAR listed wetland and sensitive Aboriginal heritage values.

When: 1.10pm sharp to 2pm Tuesday 21 August 2018

Where: Hobart Town Hall

Speakers:

 MC Martin Flanagan – Author and journalist

 Theresa Sainty –Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre – Welcome address

 Tim Chesterman – local farmer

 Sophie Underwood – Freycinet Action Network

 Dr Eric Woehler – BirdLife Tasmania

Representatives from all three political parties have been invited to speak. David O’Byrne and Cassy O’Connor have accepted, whilst Minister for Planning Roger Jaensch is an apology.

15 CO-HOSTING GROUPS ...

Bay of Fires Coastal Preservation Lobby | Beaumaris Action Network | BirdLife Tasmania | Earth Ocean Network | East Coast Alliance | Freycinet Action Network | Friends of Four Mile Creek | Friends of Blue Tier | Marine Protection Tasmania | Tasmanian National Parks Association | North East Bioregional Network Inc. | Seymour Community Action Group Inc. | St Helens Point Progress Association | Tasmanian Conservation Trust | The Wilderness Society (Tasmania) Inc.