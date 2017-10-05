Renowned Australian journalist, Peter Greste, has lived and worked as a foreign correspondent around the world, from London to Belgrade, Africa to South America and Afghanistan. In 2013 he was imprisoned in Cairo for 14 months for reporting news that was ‘damaging to national security’.
This book is both an account of his time behind bars and a treatise on the way journalism has become a target around the world. In his own compelling fashion, Greste details the ways the age of terrorism impacts on the mind of the reporter.
Peter will be in conversation with Tasmanian Times editor and journalist Lindsay Tuffin for a discussion of The First Casualty at Fullers Bookshop, 131 Collins St, Hobart on Tuesday, October 17 at 5.30pm.
Tickets are free but booking is ESSENTIAL.
• ABC Radio National Big Ideas: Peter Greste on prison and the war on journalism
Peter Greste is a foreign correspondent who has reported from some of the world’s most dangerous and troubled places. But it was he himself who become news when he was incarcerated on terrorism charges in Egypt in 2013. Peter was tried, convicted, and spent 400 days in prison, before his eventual release. He believes his ordeal symbolises how frontline journalism and free speech is under threat in an age of terrorism. He talks to Paul Barclay.
Recorded at the Brisbane Powerhouse on 29 September, 2017
