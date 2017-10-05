Fullers Bookshop: The First Casualty by Peter Greste

Renowned Australian journalist, Peter Greste, has lived and worked as a foreign correspondent around the world, from London to Belgrade, Africa to South America and Afghanistan. In 2013 he was imprisoned in Cairo for 14 months for reporting news that was ‘damaging to national security’.

This book is both an account of his time behind bars and a treatise on the way journalism has become a target around the world. In his own compelling fashion, Greste details the ways the age of terrorism impacts on the mind of the reporter.

Peter will be in conversation with Tasmanian Times editor and journalist Lindsay Tuffin for a discussion of The First Casualty.

