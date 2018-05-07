Friday, May 18: Tom McHugo’s launches Ordinary Heroes ...

First published April 29

The long-time watering hole of Mercury journalists, now in its finest reincarnation as Tom McHugo’s Hobart Hotel, is launching a photo gallery, with an inaugural exhibition by photographer, Rob Walls.

Rob has been a regular contributor to Tasmanian Times.

The exhibition called “Ordinary Heroes” is a series of black and white portraits of Glenorchy residents, commissioned by the Glenorchy City Council in 1995.

The photographs will be on display in the Gallery Bar until the 14th of June.

Both the gallery and this exhibition will be launched by Tasmanian Times Editor, Lindsay Tuffin at 6pm on Friday, the 18th of May. Tom McHugo’s is at 87 Macquarie Street.