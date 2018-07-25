Freedom FROM Religion



Pic: Phillip Ruddock, Australian Christian Lobby

Subsequent to the overwhelming support for gay marriage, the ever conservatives collective of duds in our parliament are hell-bent on making life unpleasant for gay, divorced and adulterous members of our community. (That pretty much describes any citizen who lives a robust, eventful and fulfilled life!)

So Phillip Ruddock received a lucrative little political appointment, namely a report preserving religious anti-human rights actions currently practised by various Christian sects.

The Ruddock report is supposedly working out that mythical scenario of protecting the rights of bakers not to bake cakes for gay weddings. Bollocks, this report is a satisfying motion to the aforementioned religious nutters. Captain of this dysfunctional team is of course the “never going away” former PM Tony Abbott.

A report supposedly ensuring religious freedom … but scrutinise a bit further, this is a report to outline the the potential paths to ensure that current practises NOT in accord with our collective human rights will somehow be mollified and allowed to continue. Let’s look at a couple of examples: Firstly that homosexual teacher not be employed in non-secular schools specifically Catholic institutions; secondly, that divorced folk not be employed in such schools and heaven forbid an adulterer work in such places either! Interestingly such institutions are ever-ready to grab at taxpayer money and at the same time have their church pay NO tax. Crikey!

Doesn’t sound very fair, wouldn’t you say? Surely a more satisfactory outcome should be a visit from Human Rights Commission, followed by a few days in the courts for dereliction of duty to basic human rights!

Maybe it is timely for all politician to explain their religious beliefs. Do we really want religious nutters ruling our country, providing exemptions for other religious nutters in our community to abuse the human rights of fellow citizens?

Why is our conservative government so keen on preserving religious rights that may discriminate against the greater values of well-described human rights?

Perhaps we need to explore the history of the Liberals.

That portly figure of Menzies with his bovine obsession for British royalty make fairly obvious sense of the initial Anglican background of the Libs. However, it was his immediate successors, the Toorak-Portsea set who flourished on the semi divine right to rule by virtue of their addresses and incomes!

They were by and large Anglican, the religion perceived to be most suited to those born to rule, and of course headed by the Queen herself. An oddly theocratic affair as the queen is both head of the UK state and religion. No separation of power here. And no renegade Republicans lurking in this group and all probably great supporters of religious education.

These what starchy politicians, adoring of titles such a lord, dame, sir etc. they were not obviously aware of that grand social movement of the sixties and, of course lost government dramatically to that grandest of all Australia Prime Ministers, Gough Whitlam.

Exit stage for the Anglican soppy Conservatives!

Bickering and bad Conservative behaviour saved Australia from a number of years of Liberal governments. However many of us remember with a sigh of despair John Howard’s reappearance. A Methodist elected to the top job!! A low church fellow, a member by birth of the shopkeeper class, petty bourgeois!. And while the Sydney upper crust is somewhat more fluid than their Melbourne equivalents, Howard was an unlikely invitee to their soirees?

Methodist are lower church, and while we will not blame the height of that church for Johnny’s bad behaviour. He led us into some very disreputable activities in relation to human rights: the rights of refugees were smashed, indeed we endorsed the inhumanity of actions towards those most in need of our assistance; we entered a war on highly-suspect evidence, without the consent of parliament and definitely not with the consent of the majority of citizens.

John Howard can lay claim to setting the framework for this country becoming one of the nastiest in the world.

We are still grovelling in this awful inhumanity.

Well we turfed Jonny out after far too long a period but give him that grand gift of being the second only Prime Minister to have lost his seat.

In its next religious phase the Conservatives went Catholic. The Tookak-Portsea push must be writhing in the Anglican tombs! The little RC adventure has caused a civil war between the reckless, redundant, monarchist Abbott and failed Republican Turnbull. Abbott’s Catholicism fostered the assumption that the earthly suffering of poverty stricken welfare recipients may enhance the temporal budget. Turnbull took a different path and tried to convince us that the wealth of the richest in our country required a heavenly reward of massive great tax cuts! Neither option appealed to electorate.

Frankly the raised Liberal drawbridges has by and large ensured that nothing much can occur in the current government ... except for infringements of our civil liberties. The Catholic exodus of the Libs most likely awaits in the next election. No rewards on earth for them, possibly in mythical heaven?

The next stage of Conservative religious idiocy awaits in the wings, namely the born-again crew. Read the little on line bios of Andrew Hastie and Scott Morrison, while back in the protestant camp, they appear sooooo close to conservative Presbyterian, lifeblood of the weirdest of all Christians, the lunatic born-agains.

Known also more kindly as the happy clappy folk, they potentially believe that the world is around nine thousand years old because some weirdo has attempted a calculation of the generations mentioned in the Bible and came up with this figure. These poor deranged folk see the world starting with Adam and Eve. Ignore all scientific evidence, they chant relentlessly. Speaking in tongues and interactions with snakes are among the features of this religious group in the USA!

Now, truly do you want such people making decisions in your name, in your parliament?

Is it time that all politicians tell us a little more of their religious beliefs.

Frankly we citizens need a charter of freedom FROM religion. As well as outlines from all politicians as to their exact religious beliefs. Perhaps we could devise a little check list ... make it easy for them!

May the state and religions whither away.

*Josephine Zananiri lives in the Independent electorate of Indi in Germantown Vic and currently works in the manual labour arena tending native and exotic trees, so has plenty of time to think. Followed everywhere by her two dogs Percy and Fino who generally agree on all subjects, only occasionally deserting the conversation in the chase for samba deer! Slight differences in logic can therefore be attributed to the two woofers leaving their critical post!