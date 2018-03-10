‘Free Choice Gaming Program’

Among the myriad of post-election policies being drip fed to the community is, I understand, a ‘Free Choice Gaming Program’ to be trialled at the RHH.

The proposal to place Poker Machines in the waiting area of the Emergency Department is aimed at resolving many of the critical issues in the hospital including patients being gainfully occupied while waiting hours for treatment and Treasury benefiting from a never-ending revenue stream.

These are not everyday bells and whistles pokies but purpose built for a hospital environment known as MedPokies (MPs) and have been used extensively in Utah and Bolivia with positive outcomes.

Each machine is fitted with an array of health focussed computer technology leaving patients attached to their I.V., monitoring blood pressure, heart rate and fluid retention while continuing to enjoy the thrill of gaming.

There have been consultation with stakeholders of course including a cohort of gambling addicts, the Glenorchy RSL and most importantly the family who own the lease company. Their support was unanimous!

Should the trial be successful it may be extended State wide and will be unrestricted for patients in all hospital wards and waiting areas.

The ‘Free Choice Gaming Program’ is all about patients exercising their individual rights and in line with liberal sentiments expressed by the famous Economist Milton Friedman who said, “There is no place for government to prohibit consumers from buying products the effect of which will be to harm themselves”

Oh, how I wish it were that simple!

