FREE books. First in, Best dressed ... !x

Tasmanian Times has books to give away ... including four Pet Cookbooks (by Kim McCosker), Operation Playboy by Kathryn Bonella, At Hell’s Gate, 4 true tales as told to Mark Abernethy, and The Burden of Lies by Richard Beasley, a Peter Tanner thriller.

All you have to do is write to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , giving your snail-mail address. As always, first in best dressed ...