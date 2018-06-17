‘Fragrance Towers in Elizabeth Street, Hobart’

*Pic: After ... The projected height of the Fragrance Tower



Before ... The streetscape before Fragrance

The Fragrance developments at 234-250 Elizabeth St. are now out for public comment, closing on the 12th July. It is two towers, one 49.4 metres and one 46.8 metres, both in a heritage area zoned for 11.5 metres.

The development site includes a number of buildings that are on the Tasmanian Heritage Register. The proposed towers would block sunlight, overshadow and dominate adjoining buildings, are not in keeping with the surrounding area, and would result in the loss of significant heritage values.

The proposed towers look like ugly concrete / glass buildings that, if built, will be a blight on our city, and the beginning of the end of Hobart as we know it; most likely a precedent for similar and higher towers.

Hobart City Council has the ability to put a sensible and practical hard ceiling on maximum building heights.

This process is in progress. Hobart Not Highrise asks that it now be moved to a higher priority, in time to stop these two towers.

These decisions should not be left to a developer with deep pockets.

