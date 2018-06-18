‘Fragrance Towers in Elizabeth Street, Hobart ... Donate ...’

*Pic: After ... The projected height of the Fragrance Tower



Before ... The streetscape before Fragrance

The Fragrance developments at 234-250 Elizabeth St. are now out for public comment, closing on the 12th July. It is two towers, one 49.4 metres and one 46.8 metres, both in a heritage area zoned for 11.5 metres.

The development site includes a number of buildings that are on the Tasmanian Heritage Register. The proposed towers would block sunlight, overshadow and dominate adjoining buildings, are not in keeping with the surrounding area, and would result in the loss of significant heritage values.

The proposed towers look like ugly concrete / glass buildings that, if built, will be a blight on our city, and the beginning of the end of Hobart as we know it; most likely a precedent for similar and higher towers.

Hobart City Council has the ability to put a sensible and practical hard ceiling on maximum building heights.

This process is in progress. Hobart Not Highrise asks that it now be moved to a higher priority, in time to stop these two towers.

These decisions should not be left to a developer with deep pockets.

The Fragrance building would cast an immense shadow ...

The first Fragrance Tower for Hobart has been released for public comment! The proposal sits across four titles 234 - 250 Elizabeth Street in Hobart.

At 50 metres, it is more than five times the height of surrounding buildings.

The permitted height in this part of the Central Business Zone (Hobart Interim Scheme 2015) is 11.5 metres, which gives a sense of the height of surrounding buildings!

The development includes a heritage listed site (Kelso Terrace), that Fragrance intends to partially demolish and re-develop. The site is surrounded by heritage buildings and precincts that will be adversely impacted. The proposal also directly adjoins a memorial park that will be totally dominated by the two giant towers.

The planning scheme requires that buildings in this area should be sensitive to the transition between the CBD and surrounding zones.

But these two towers would set a dangerous precedent if built, encouraging tall buildings outside the CBD proper where they are currently concentrated. It would transform one of Hobart’s heritage streets into the beginnings of a Gold Coast boulevard.

Is this the future you want for Hobart? Make a submission to the Hobart City Council now and help save Hobart from these ugly towers!

Click here to have your say!: http://www.tasconservation.org.au/fragrance-development-application/

With your continuing support we will ensure the best outcome for our state. Previous donations went to producing a new artist impression that show how this Fragrance proposal will change Hobart.

Thanks to those who donated, we will use this image on social media to galvanise our supporters and friends.

Yours Sincerely

Jack Redpath