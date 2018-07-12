‘First US land-farmed Atlantic salmon go on sale’

Wisconsin land-based fish farmer and hydroponic vegetable grower Superior Fresh has begun selling its first Atlantic salmon in Festival Foods stores in the northern US state …

The fish appeared in the shops on July 4 – Independence Day – although with an annual output of around 72 tonnes of Atlantic salmon and steelhead trout combined, three-quarters of which is salmon, Superior Fresh is unlikely to make the state independent of imported salmon any time soon.

Superior Fresh harvested 900kg HOG (head-on-gutted) Atlantic salmon during the last week of June. The salmon weigh around 4-4.5kg as HOG fish, and sell at a premium price.

The company’s president, Brandon Gottsacker, told Aquaculture North America that concept to harvest took approximately three and a half years: “Facility design began in early 2015 and construction commenced in early 2016. There were a lot of lessons learned along the way. The largest lesson is truly understanding the relationship between the Fish House and the Greenhouse and optimising both simultaneously.”

He added: “There are no other facilities that are currently growing Atlantic salmon in the United States let alone in conjunction with a commercial greenhouse.

“We plan to harvest Atlantic salmon and steelhead every week of the year in order to make sure that the freshest product is available to the consumer

