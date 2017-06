First Day June ...

*Pic: The Fagus ...

Isla MacGregor takes a trip to Mt Field to celebrate the First Day of the Month ...



We watched quietly as the platypus slipped up and down in Lake Dobson as the moon rose over the ridge at Mount Field



Pencil Pine at edge of Broad River Marsh



Pandanus and snowgums



Nothofagus gunnii - tassie’s only deciduous plant - known as “the fagus”



Frozen Tarn near the cabin



Button grass and Twilight Tarn



Frost crystals



Sunburnt pandanus