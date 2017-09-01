First Day ... September ...

*Pic: Matt Newton’s stark picture of a clearfell ...

First Day of the Month … and as it is so close to first-day, a celebration of the pulp mill protests is surely appropriate. Tassietimes has dug into its archive to produce the following … Karin's shots were taken mostly in 2011.

Matt Newton’s ( http://www.matthewnewton.com.au/ ) reflects ...

Tasmania is an extraordinary land, one that many hoped might become, in the words of the legendary landscape photographer Olegas Truchanas, “a shining beacon in a dull, uniform and largely artificial world”.

Its remoteness, its wildness, its unique natural world - all seemed to offer the possibility of a prosperous and good future to a state that had for a century been the poorest in the Australian Commonwealth.

Instead, over the past three decades Tasmania has mortgaged its future to the woodchipping industry, which was dominated by one company: Gunns Ltd.

After 14 years of bitter division, protests, legal and boardroom stoushes and the demise of a major listed company, the Gunns Ltd Tasmanian pulp mill is finally dead.

The $2.5 billion project — first hatched in 2003 — was consigned to history last night (Wed) by Gunns’s receivers, Korda Mentha, who confirmed the pulp mill permit effectively expires today with no buyers to hand.



Frank and Karin Strie’s 37th wedding anniversary was on the day Korda Mentha gave up on the pulp mill ...



Mike Adams’ pic of a protest outside ANZ ... as a customer exits the bank ...



Mike Adams’ pic of banner making in the Dilston Hall

