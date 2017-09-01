*Pic: Matt Newton’s stark picture of a clearfell ...
First Day of the Month … and as it is so close to first-day, a celebration of the pulp mill protests is surely appropriate. Tassietimes has dug into its archive to produce the following … Karin’s shots were taken mostly in 2011. If your ‘toon, piccie, isn’t properly attributed write to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Matt Newton’s ( http://www.matthewnewton.com.au/ ) reflects ...
Tasmania is an extraordinary land, one that many hoped might become, in the words of the legendary landscape photographer Olegas Truchanas, “a shining beacon in a dull, uniform and largely artificial world”.
Its remoteness, its wildness, its unique natural world - all seemed to offer the possibility of a prosperous and good future to a state that had for a century been the poorest in the Australian Commonwealth.
Instead, over the past three decades Tasmania has mortgaged its future to the woodchipping industry, which was dominated by one company: Gunns Ltd.
After 14 years of bitter division, protests, legal and boardroom stoushes and the demise of a major listed company, the Gunns Ltd Tasmanian pulp mill is finally dead.
The $2.5 billion project — first hatched in 2003 — was consigned to history last night (Wed) by Gunns’s receivers, Korda Mentha, who confirmed the pulp mill permit effectively expires today with no buyers to hand.
Pic: Stephanie Taylor
Pic: Stephanie Taylor
Going foreign ... Pic: Mike Adams
If I lived here, I’d be with you ... Pic: Mike Adams
Pic Mike Adams
Pic: Mike Adams
Frank and Karin Strie’s 37th wedding anniversary was on the day Korda Mentha gave up on the pulp mill ...
Mike Adams’ pic of a protest outside ANZ ... as a customer exits the bank ...
Mike Adams’ pic of banner making in the Dilston Hall
Pic: Garry Stannus
Pic: Matt Newton
Pic: Code Green
Pic: New Examiner
Pic: Code Green
Pic: Code Green
Karl Stevens
Pic: Code Green
Pic: Dave Groves
Pic: Dave Groves
Pic: Dave Groves
Pic: Dave Groves
Pic: Dave Groves
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Karin Strie
Pic: Garry Stannus
Pic: John Day
Pic: John Day
Pic: John Day
Comments (6)