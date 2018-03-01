First Day ... March

*Isla MacGregor is a Tasmanian artist and photographer whose work is being recognised for showing a more intimate and often revealing view of Tasmania - not the picture post card imagery we are accustomed to. Isla’s first exhibition in 2015 Entropy 1 was an exploration of the impacts of mine pollution in the western Tasmanian town of Zeehan. In 2018 her work was included in the Too Much Truth Exhibition. in Wellington, New Zealand, an exhibition of art works opposing sexploitation. Isla’s work can also be seen on the Pedder Wilderness Lodge Gallery webpage. D. Young is a well known Hobart based painter, sculptor and installation artist whose work can be seen at his stall at Salamanca market every Saturday. D also exhibits at the Nolan Gallery in Hobart. D’s work utilises rubbish as well as natural materials and is often confronting, challenging and playful with language. When Isla and D kayaked out to Swan Island at the southern end of Lake Pedder in early summer last year - playful results emerged with ti tree and banksia roots - reminiscent of the triffids.