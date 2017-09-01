First Day ... and a pulp mill special ...

*Main Pic: Frank and Karin Strie’s 37th wedding anniversary was on the day Korda Mentha gave up on the pulp mill ...

First Day of the Month … and as it is so close to first-day, a celebration of the pulp mill protests is surely appropriate. Tassietimes has dug into its archive to produce the following … Karin’s shots were taken mostly in 2011. If your ‘toon, piccie, isn’t properly attributed write to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)



Frank and Karin Strie’s 37th wedding anniversary was on the day Korda Mentha gave up on the pulp mill ...

Pulp_Not_Rev.pdf



Pic: Garry Stannus



Pic: Matt Newton



Pic: Code Green



Pic: New Examiner



Pic: Code Green



Pic: Code Green



Karl Stevens



Pic: Code Green



Pic: Dave Groves



Pic: Dave Groves



Pic: Dave Groves



Pic: Dave Groves



Pic: Dave Groves



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Karin Strie



Pic: Garry Stannus



Pic: John Day



Pic: John Day



Pic: John Day