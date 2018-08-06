‘Ferguson named as revealing health information to employer’

*Pic: Michael Ferguson’s Facebook page

• Michael Ferguson alleged to have disclosed personal health info

• Investigation needed to find full extent of the cover up

• If revelations are verified then Ferguson must be sacked

The woman at the centre of the Cricket Tasmania sacking furore has alleged Health Minister Michael Ferguson was the culprit who revealed her personal medical information to her employer.

In comments to Fairfax media, Angela Williamson said:

“The reality is I did not disclose to the Cricket Tasmania CEO that I had sought a termination.

“During this process I was told that my personal story, including that I had a termination was disclosed by the health minister.

“I don’t think it matters whether the minister assumed or not that Cricket Tasmania knew, I don’t think it’s up to the minister to disclose my personal medical history.

“I had not told the Cricket Tasmania CEO I had a termination. While my focus is resolving this through the Fair Work Commission, I am considering how to address the alleged government involvement.

“I am disturbed by what I have been told.”*

Shadow Health Minister Sarah Lovell said it was now clearer than ever that a full, independent investigation was required into the role of Liberal Government ministers and staff in the sacking of Ms Williamson.

“If Michael Ferguson revealed personal health information about Ms Williamson to her employer he might have broken the law,” Ms Lovell said.

“If that is the case, losing his job as Health Minister will be the least of his worries.

“A full investigation is needed to know the full extent of the cover up.

“If these reports are verified, Michael Ferguson must be sacked.”

* https://amp.smh.com.au/national/all-options-on-the-table-in-talks-between-cricket-australia-and-sacked-employee-20180803-p4zvfk.html?__twitter_impression=true

• Canberra Times: ‘Damoclean sword’: Michaela Banerji is still fighting after five years The former Immigration Department official said her sacking after a tweet “drove a stake” through her …