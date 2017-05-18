First published May 16
The Manager,
Planning Policy Unit
Office of Strategic Legislation and Policy
Department of Justice
GPO Box 825
Hobart TAS 7001
Dear XXX,
Please find our representation (download below) on the exposure draft version of the Land Use Planning and Approvals Amendment (Tasmanian Planning Policies) Bill 2017.
Please note: In our representation the considerable confusion and alarm over the DoJ consultation regarding the “example” Tasmanian Planning Policies. TEA has not commented on the exposed example TPP Policies.
You will see we have called for a revised consultation amongst other matters including concerns of probity.
Sincerely
Andrew Ricketts
Convenor
The Environment Association (TEA) Inc
Download The Environment Association completed representation over the Tasmanian Planning Policy
