Feedback on the exposure draft Land Use Planning and Approvals Amendment ...

First published May 16

The Manager,

Planning Policy Unit

Office of Strategic Legislation and Policy

Department of Justice

GPO Box 825

Hobart TAS 7001

Dear XXX,

Please find our representation (download below) on the exposure draft version of the Land Use Planning and Approvals Amendment (Tasmanian Planning Policies) Bill 2017.

Please note: In our representation the considerable confusion and alarm over the DoJ consultation regarding the “example” Tasmanian Planning Policies. TEA has not commented on the exposed example TPP Policies.

You will see we have called for a revised consultation amongst other matters including concerns of probity.

Sincerely

Andrew Ricketts

Convenor

The Environment Association (TEA) Inc



Download The Environment Association completed representation over the Tasmanian Planning Policy ...

TEA_to_DOJ_final_comment_on_LUPAA_TPP_Bill_15-5-2017.pdf