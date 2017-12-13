’ ‘Fake News,’ Trump’s Obsession, Is Now a Cudgel for Strongmen’ ... ask Will ...

BRUSSELS — President Trump routinely invokes the phrase “fake news” as a rhetorical tool to undermine opponents, rally his political base and try to discredit a mainstream American media that is aggressively investigating his presidency.

But he isn’t the only leader enamored with the phrase. Following Mr. Trump’s example, many of the world’s autocrats and dictators are taking a shine to it, too …

• ABC: Tasmanian teachers ‘stressed’ by staff cuts says union, but Premier calls ‘fake news’

The Australian Education Union claims teacher numbers in Tasmania have dropped by nearly 70 over the term of the Hodgman Government.

The falling teacher numbers sparked a war of words and prompted the Premier to describe the union’s report as “fake news”.

The Tasmanian branch of the Education Union released research based on Department of Education Annual Reports stating 68 base-grade teachers were cut between 2014 and 2017.

The union’s President, Helen Richardson, said teachers were under pressure …

