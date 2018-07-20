EXCLUSIVE: Why would Catholic Church put “a man like that” in role, his accuser wants to

*Pic: Diocese of Port Pirie

When an Australian archbishop’s conviction for covering up child sexual abuse threw the Catholic Church into crisis this year, Pope Francis appointed Greg O’Kelly to replace him.

But child abuse survivor Michael* is stunned the pontiff would turn to a South Australian bishop he says mishandled his complaint about a teacher who groomed and sexually abused him in the 1990s.

“With my experience of Greg O’Kelly, it is absolutely astounding that they would put a man like that in that role,” Michael told SBS News.

Bishop O’Kelly was the headmaster of Adelaide’s St Ignatius College in 1995 when Michael, a former student, told the clergyman he had been abused by teacher Stephen Hamra three years earlier when he was just 14.

“A boy was being hurt and I didn’t believe his version of the ordeal,” Bishop O’Kelly conceded to Michael in a letter sent almost two decades after their meeting. “It is with sorrow that I admit that now.”

Hamra stayed in the Catholic school system - and even went on to review a key child protection policy at another college - until the police notified the church of separate allegations against him in 2011.

Hamra, 61, who was last year convicted of offences against one victim dating back to the 1970s and ‘80s, was found guilty in April in relation to a second victim. He is awaiting sentencing …

