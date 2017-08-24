Why is this?

I took Senator Eric Abetz to the High Court over his right to sit in the Senate as a dual national at my own expense and hopefully - but doubtfully - his.

The Attorney-General, Senator George Brandis - to protect the political class of 2017 - has arranged for all their legal costs incurred in the matter now before the High Court to be paid by the state as per the document downloadable below.

Why is this?

If they are proved negligent, will the court order them to pay as individuals?

It is their own negligence - until proved otherwise - that has put them in the position of losing what is a very highly paid job.

Why should MPs be exempt from paying for their own defence, Senator Brandis?

Download Solicitor-General’s submission to High Court on MPs’ citizenship …

HERE

*John Hawkins was born and educated in England. He has lived in Tasmania for 13 years. He is the author of “Australian Silver 1800–1900” and “Thomas Cole and Victorian Clockmaking” and “The Hawkins Zoomorphic Collection” as well as “The Al Tajir Collection of Silver and Gold” and nearly 100 articles on the Australian Decorative Arts. He is a Past President and Life Member of The Australian Art & Antique Dealers Association. John has lived in Australia for 50 years and is 75 this year. In two of the world’s longest endurance marathons and in the only teams to ever complete these two events, he drove his four-in-hand team from Melbourne to Sydney in 1985 and from Sydney to Brisbane in 1988.

A HISTORY of Hawkins v Abetz ...

• HERE