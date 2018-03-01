Embracing a gloomy future for our democracy ... !

Artwork – Ted Mead

It’s a ominous sea of blue out there, and for those of us that hope for a better future for all Tasmanians, it seems we are now overwhelmed from the plethora of Liberal campaign signs and billboards that impart anything but inspiration.

This grand billboard above the Globe Hotel in the top end of Davey Street once said “Let’s take Tasmania to the next level” though the politically aware know that such a level will be a descent into a deep dark hole!

It is blatantly obvious with the unlimited funds behind the Liberals election campaign that our democracy is being bought-out before our eyes, perverted, and riddled with subterfuge. Of course the switched-on voters can see through the contempt, but that may be not enough to prevent an election catastrophe come March 3.

Miracles may yet somehow eventuate at the ballot box, but one would have to agree that ‘Things look crook in Tullarook”.

*This is Ted Mead’s shortest bio ever as he believes that only divine intervention may save Tasmanians from an impending disaster!