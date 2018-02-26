Does Tasmania need a Climate Change Plan?

DRY: The North-West, Midlands, East and South-West have had the lowest rainfall on record, says BOM. Picture: Brodie Weeding. ~ January 2016 ~ http://www.theadvocate.com.au/story/3655314/drought-declaration-delay/

As our planet gets steadily hotter, climates are changing.

A couple of years ago Tasmania nearly ran dry, but could that happen again? ~

Cape Town, a city of 4 million people in South Africa, is about to run out of water, if they don’t get a lot of rain really soon. ~

In time, the drilling of bores, and construction of desalination plants, may serve to drought proof their city.

Only time will tell if a crisis is avoided in a couple of months.

Should the Cape Town experience be a wake-up call for us?

Droughts hit parts of Australia, and if populations run out of water, they may move, as rural communities in Queensland are now. ~

As parts of Australia get hotter and more humid, population may begin to move, seeking a cool change.

Sydney is getting hotter.

When a place is too hot and too humid, people can die from heat stress, and if blackouts happen from too many air conditioners being turned on, there could be many deaths.

Stronger storm events powered by warmer northern waters may see cyclones of immense power striking populated areas of the Australian coast, where vast urban communities have been developed on flood plains.

In this future, which is beginning to happen now, many people may seek a cool change in Tasmania as very appealing.

How do we prepare for a future when as many as 2 million mainlanders, or more, decide to move to this island?

There would be absolutely nothing that we could do to prevent that southward migration, as this would be happening within Australian borders.

We can wait for the influx, however small, or however large, and allow present population centres to balloon into urban squalor, or we can work on a climate change plan for Tasmania, to be able to receive large numbers of mainland refugees, without overloading Tasmania’s infrastructure, support services and environment.

We can design to maintain a high quality lifestyle, even with a growing population.

POPULATION DISPERSAL

Rather than allowing existing population centres to balloon, we can have a plan in place that spreads out the influx to a network of rural communities.

Old towns can be reinvigorated.

New rural communities can be established, to spread the network.

Immigrants can be encouraged to grow food locally.

By maintaining high quality communications services to the network of communities, residents would be able to connect globally for work from Tasmania.

Existing population centres would grow larger, as more people move to Tasmania, but the lessons gained in spreading the population load across the island, can also be applied in the larger centres.

POWER

There will be a high demand on Tasmanian power generation to help the mainland cope with rising heat.

By every home and business using solar power generation, it will be possible for Tasmania to provide more power to the mainland.

Communities can also have their own local power generation, such as with a solar farm, which would allow for more power to be exported, and income generated.

A well-designed local energy system in Tasmania, could make power essentially free, when households and communities are able to export energy.

If such an energy system can be made to work in Tasmania, this approach could be employed by mainland States and communities.

WATER

Being an island, Tasmania is surrounded by water.

Research into simple methods of desalination can be supported.

Ways can be investigated to bring desalinated water from the coast to inland locations, using solar power, to be able to drought-proof the island, should this be needed.

This approach to secure water may also be explored on the mainland, allowing the nation to drought-proof the continent.

All water could be recycled, as happens now in Nature.

FOOD

Diverse ways of growing food for a larger population can be explored, including hydroponics.

With security in energy and water, more food can be grown.

RECYCLING

Total recycling within Tasmania can be investigated and implemented.

Any product or packaging that cannot be recycled, should not be used.

This may be achieved through recommendation to consumers, and where possible, regulation.

A tight control on all plastic is needed, so that no plastic goes into the ocean, in any way, such as by storm water drains.

CLOTHING

Micro-plastics are now being found to be a problem in the global food chain, entering the cells of living creatures, and carrying toxins.

Micro-plastics can come from synthetic clothing when washed, or simply float from clothing in the air.

A shift away from synthetic to biodegradable fabrics may be essential, to maintain local and global environmental health, and food safety.

FORESTRY & BUSHCARE

With an environment in Tasmania that has been shaped to burn over tens of thousands of years, and which is now known to burn more fiercely in a carbon richer and hotter environment, communities will need to be designed to be safe from fire risks.

Programs need to be developed to minimise fire risks.

Forestry in Tasmania can focus on high quality timbers grown over long periods, which are harvested gently from living forests.

Careful management of all bushland and forests in Tasmania will help reduce fire risks.

GLOBAL SPACE INDUSTRY

To strengthen Tasmania’s economy, create work, provide exciting new careers, and open the way for many new enterprises to form, every opportunity with the global space industry can be explored.

Space development is a growing industry, offering opportunities, if Tasmania will dare to imagine and tackle the challenge.

The next big mining boom will be in space, but, is Tasmania in position to benefit?

The benefits of space will not come to Tasmania.

Tasmania must grasp the opportunities.

Space research on sustaining communities in harsh environments, as in space, and on Mars, or the Moon, can empower Tasmanian communities to design for survival and prosperity in a changing and hotter environment.

In my document ~ Rising to the Challenge ~ I explore some of the more dire predictions with climate change, and the survival opportunities on offer on Earth, and also with serious space development ~

PLAN FOR CHANGE

Tasmania needs a climate change plan, if we wish to avoid a crisis with a larger population in a hotter world.

Authorised by: Jennifer Bolton, 39A Bridge Street, Ross