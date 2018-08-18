Did you know ... ?

How many people know that in mid-summer the very first light of each new day that touches the continental land mass of Australia, does so on the pinnacle of Mount Wellington?

The deeply spiritual significance of this is without compare.

Do we want that light to illuminate a place that should be sacred to all Australians, or would we rather it lit up a crass commercial project, devised primarily to loot the wallets of visiting tourists?

*Rob Walls is a (brilliant) photographer: This Working Life Project. http://thisworkinglife.wordpress.com . He can be contacted on 0408 361 548