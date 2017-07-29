Death by Airbag ...

*Pic: Airbag deployed ... Paul Frankenstein, Flickr

Regrettably it takes a death for action to occur ...

On Friday 21st of July the NSW police announced the first death of a motorist from a faulty air bag. On the following Monday, at long last, the mainstream media led by the ABC (using the consumer magazine “Choice” magazine as its main reference source) at last really raised this deadly issue.

However, most of the report was actually very old news, known but not mainstream media broadcast and easily obtained from reputable Internet sources. It was basically the same sources I have used in my previous article HERE: When is an airbag not an airbag?, available to all that care to look.

The ABC newscasts also seemed to frame an interview with ACCC chairman Rod Sims. This information is available as a media release MR 117/17 from the ACCC website. All to me, a very trite way of presenting the now long overdue initiatives of the ACCC in dealing with this horrendous problem.

What was not mentioned (of course) in any detail was the legal situation, which was primary purpose of my original article in TT on 27th June 17, HERE: When is an airbag not an airbag?.

My article was to illustrate the legal aspect of this situation, the affect on Australian motorists and possible neglect by government statutory bodies, seemingly giving apparent impunity from legal action against the Motor Industry for what is a catastrophe solely of their own making.

To put my previous article in a different way. (The first article HERE: When is an airbag not an airbag? should be read first).

Australia has a series of laws concerning, vehicle design, consumer law, importation laws and dangerous goods acts of various kinds, both Federal and State, as well as common law. Many of these laws are totally independent and also form a legal underlay to consumer law.

There is one particular vehicle design rule law which is very appropriate to this case and that is, “Vehicles must be designed for all Australian conditions”.

My argument is that these laws by default chain together in such a way to catch the airbag saga in numerous ways. Apart from civil law implications they also have criminal implications.

If criminal implications were substantiated then this could lead to attempted manslaughter and manslaughter charges being laid against the decision makers of the motor companies involved. In the NT incident in late April, a young lady still fighting for her life in hospital and the more recent NSW incident of the death of a male.

Further it would seem that our government watchdog agencies and both Federal and State police failed in their duties to enforce these laws and therefore are possibly negligent.

It was within the power of the ACCC to remove affected vehicles from the road and, by default, could be exposed to similar charges.

In the case of the motor industry:

Did some motor companies knowingly import vehicles or manufacture vehicles with airbag inflators that were not “fit for purpose”. Also was it foreseeable that these defective devices could cause serious harm when deployed.

The second aspect is the dangerous goods acts and knowingly importing or manufacturing cars with unstable explosive devices. This is I believe is a criminal offence.

Further, under dangerous goods State law, to knowingly sell such items to the public … this would include car dealerships and their sales people.

From my findings - and there is so much quality prima fascia evidence - it is hard to conceive that the motor industry did not know for a long time ago that there were serious problems with the Takata airbag technology and that it had extremely serious implication with the structure of our Federal and State laws.

They carried on importing these vehicles so fitted and selling them - possibly in contravention to vehicle design rules, the consumer act, import of dangerous goods acts and on selling through the dealer networks, whom at some point must have known, as today, it seems, some motor dealerships still have new vehicles on their dealers’ showroom floor with ammonium nitrate airbags. These vehicles may also be possibly violating state laws.

Similar arguments can be made for the used vehicle trade.

Further it seems a number of companies have been replacing like with like (not all, I repeat, not all, as some motor companies have seen the sense in using different propellant replacement technology, thankfully) and the legal cycle starts all over again. Firstly, by actually importing the replacement deadly ammonium nitrate inflators. It is hard to see how these companies could do so unknowingly.

Some of these possible offences are not a civil matter but a police matter and as such the senior management of and boards of the motor companies and dealerships should face a mandatory police inquiry.

Something which I would think the police as the enforcement agency of the Crown are duty bound to investigate irrespective of the ACCC. Also the Customs and Excise, now part of border security, which I believe has even greater powers than the police.

There is a physical chemistry and legal definition of an explosive which ammonium nitrate is:

In the case of the ACCC:

The ACCC implied on TV interviews they are now thinking of introducing a compulsory recall order.

Just what on earth were they thinking at least two years ago when the first big wave of recall lists came in from the manufacturers.

I find it incredulous that their technical department which is run by the Department of Infrastructure had no idea on what was happening overseas particularly in the USA.

These explosive devices are probably the most dangerous piece of permanent equipment ever to be permanently installed within the passenger compartment of civilian vehicles.

This raises the question: Is the technical department incompetent, does it have appropriately qualified and experienced staff or poor leadership. Thereby providing inferior advice to head of the ACCC Rod Sims.

Or, is the vehicle recalls technical department a sub-contracted poor relation of the ACCC main body?

A body who see themselves as the defenders of the integrity of financial world and corporate governance with the technical part beneath them.

The TV performance of Rod Sims, I am afraid, did give me the impression of the latter as does his internet resume, citing a background in economics.

Rod Sims is the head of the ACCC and is therefore accountable for all the functions of that organisation.

His TV performance indicated to me he was very uncomfortable with technical matters. Could he have misinterpreted the severity of the problem reported to him by the technical department very seriously?

Respectfully: Is Rod Sims just not qualified or experienced enough in the area of technology to make those hard technical decisions?

Or too frightened by natural training of damaging the economy or upsetting his political masters?

The wrong person for the job leading to a catastrophic blunder of federal governance?

Or was the ACCC directly manipulated by Federal Government for an outcome which was more to their way of thinking?

This then leads to the question was the Federal Government protecting the Motor industry and forfeiting consumer rights in the process?

If so was this pressure on the ACCC within ministerial powers or did it need Parliament to approve?

A further topic of the first article was the question of motor third party insurance and the lack of transparency by the insurance companies. This was referred -along with other items from above - to my MP Julie Collins. I met with Julie on the 18 July and she said that today none of the parties they asked for information on these matters had yet replied and I got the impression that she was pressing the matter. I have had no reply from my enquires with ACCC and the insurance companies. I will post details when so informed.

It was noted by Rod Sims that some vehicle manufactures were more co-operative than others and the ACCC would appreciate public input.

The last comment from my previous article #13 from Marie Salvatore was on this subject. Marie calling two different motor company dealerships presenting two very different corporate policies.

Vehicles fitted with Takata ammonium nitrate propellant airbags which are from a motor company that is not supportive and perhaps even hostile to retrofitting replacement air bags with a tried and proven propellant (but more expensive) could face an uncertain future market place acceptability.

Readers who are in the market place for new or used vehicles and those concerned about their own vehicle replacement airbags could do well by inquiring with either the dealership or the motor company head office their policy on airbags; asking particularly about the chemical propellant they now use.

Then post your findings to the ACCC on their website.

Also posting on the comments line of this article as well.

This could give a reasonable cross-section of policies from the many motor companies involved or not involved! Short and sweet … no need for long explanations.

I now understand that new vehicles with ammonium nitrate airbags have been sanctioned to be sold by the ACCC - and the seller need not disclose they are ammonium nitrate air bags. However they must be replaced within a specified time.

I suggest that there may be other laws which may apply to these vehicles as to prevent their sale as no-one has proved that ammonium nitrate is an acceptably safe propellant under any circumstances.

Under explosive protocol “if it not known to be safe then it is not safe”. Therefore it could be reasonably argued that if an incident was to occur within the stated period then the ACCC could be open to vicarious liability suits.

In risk analysis there is a text book case of a large USA vehicle manufacture, that in the 1970s, produced a car which was notorious for catching fire in rear-end collisions and incinerating the vehicle occupants. The manufacturer calculated that it was cheaper to pay law suits arising from this design weakness than recall and modify the vehicles.

It does appear to me a similar philosophy is being displayed by the both the motor manufacturers, the Federal Government and ACCC … perhaps in tandem?

If so then who is the leader?

The USA courts, I believe, eventually ruled against the motor company policy.



*Kelvin Jones did his technical training in UK by a major electrical engineering manufacturing company in Power Engineering with Switch and Protection specialisation moving onto defence electronics commissioning RADAR and development of underwater weapons. TV Transmission. Field work and commissioning work on industrial electronics and transmission line carrier protection. Research in cellular and fibre optics communications. Field work on scientific, bio, and medical instrumentation with extensive work on Medical Imaging particularly CT scanners and Nuclear imaging.