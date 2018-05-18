Dear Senator Abetz ...



Abetz hammers the ABC and its right to send reporters business class to London to record the Royal Wedding

Dear Senator Abetz,

On Friday 8th August 2014 you flew from Launceston to Hobart using a chartered aircraft at a cost of $1850.

I would like to know the immediacy behind such a flight and I request under ‘Freedom of Information’ copies of all relevant documentation relating to this flight.

Sincerely,

John Hawkins

*John Hawkins was born and educated in England. He has lived in Tasmania for 13 years. He is the author of “Australian Silver 1800–1900” and “Thomas Cole and Victorian Clockmaking” and “The Hawkins Zoomorphic Collection” as well as “The Al Tajir Collection of Silver and Gold” and nearly 100 articles on the Australian Decorative Arts. He is a Past President and Life Member of The Australian Art & Antique Dealers Association. John has lived in Australia for 50 years and is 75 this year. In two of the world’s longest endurance marathons and in the only teams to ever complete these two events, he drove his four-in-hand team from Melbourne to Sydney in 1985 and from Sydney to Brisbane in 1988.