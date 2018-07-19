‘Deals behind deals?’

*Pic: Aerial view of the proposed site ... Pic: Vica Bayley

There seem to be discrepancies between what Will Hodgman and Southwood Fibre’s James Neville Smith are saying.

The government is connecting this proposal to an EOI process (ABC Mornings 29 June), whereas Mr Neville Smith is unequivocally denying, that the “Dover Bay Woodchip Export Facility was included as part of the State Government’s 2015 Expressions of Interest process for southern forest residues” (Huon News 11 July).

Unless there was another “secret” EOI process, it would seem, that someone is not telling the truth.

In other news …

Craig Jones is the new CEO of the Forest Industries Association of Tasmania taking over from Terry Edwards. This is an interesting appointment. Craig Jones has worked as a mediator for mining companies handling issues relating to landowner consent.

Has this been a strategic appointment to deal with the current impasse between Southwood Fibre and Tassal?



And Danny Peet, who fronted a packed public meeting at the Dover School last December as the General Manager of Southwood Fibre is now GM of Reliance Forest Fibre.

This is the company that has bought the 29,000 ha hardwood plantation estate from Sustainable Timber Tasmania in a fire sale last September. The company was only established two months prior. Right to information documents obtained by the Greens last week raise questions about Danny Peet emailing STT on behalf of the Southwood Fibre proposal as the GM of Reliance Forest Fibre.

Conflict of interest?

Read more in this ABC article: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-16/reliance-invests-further-into-forestry/9995856

Far South Future is asking if the sale of the plantation estate to Reliance was contingent on a Southern Port and whether Reliance is providing any financial backing for the proposal.

