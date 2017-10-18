‘Crown Casino allegations’

The Independent Member for Denison, Andrew Wilkie, will discuss the allegations concerning Crown Casino and the Victorian gambling regulator that he raised this morning in the Federation Chamber at approximately 10:12am.

“Today very serious allegations have been levelled at the poker machine industry,” Mr Wilkie said.

“Although the allegations focus on Crown in Melbourne, they could also suggest a broader pattern of behaviour in the poker machine industry which would obviously have grave implications for people right around Australia, including in my electorate of Denison.”

“These allegations are obviously very serious. If Members and Senators, law enforcement and regulatory agencies, and the media, scrutinise the video record of the whistleblowers’ testimony, I’m sure they’ll agree that the claims warrant an immediate and strong response.”

“I call on the Federal and Victorian governments to ensure the allegations are investigated thoroughly. The truth will not be uncovered without a parliamentary inquiry, as well as investigations by law enforcement and regulatory agencies.”