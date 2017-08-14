Contrarian Views On Temperature Have Melted Away ...

*Pic: Flickr, David Blackwell: ‘Walking home one evening in 2074 Paul wondered about the scientific breakthrough reversing the effects of climate change and its impact on his beach condo investment’ …

It should not have been necessary to write about increasing global temperature; but, with Donald Trump as leader of the US there appears to have been a resurgence of contrarian opinion. Trump and his cabinet are climate change deniers; evidence does not support their views.

When considering the time span climate science has been developed over, the sophistication of equipment used to ascertain that anthropogenic climate change is occurring, the observations made, and objective factors displaying change; it is difficult to understand that contrarians exist.

A recently released mega Report makes it difficult for a contrarian to put up valid opinions in relation to temperature. The Report had been put together by 450 scientists using the references of thousands of scientists from properly reviewed science research.

“Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans,” the report outlined: “Thousands of studies conducted by tens of thousands of scientists around the world have documented changes in surface, atmospheric, and oceanic temperatures; melting glaciers; disappearing snow cover; shrinking sea ice; rising sea level; and an increase in atmospheric water vapor.” 1.

Quotes from a newly republished Report in New York Times had mistakenly believed they had received a leaked document:

“The frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation and extreme heat events are increasing in most regions of the world and will continue to rise in the future ….” 2. (Very high confidence)

Also,

“Alaska and Arctic surface and air temperatures are rising more than twice as fast as the global average.” (Very high confidence) 3.

A very high level of confidence, means “... strong evidence (established theory, multiple sources, consistent results, well documented etc.) high consensus.” 4.

Lack of temperature increase has been a fall back opinion constantly promoted by contrarians; yet, there are numerous research papers published in peer reviewed Journals which show that temperatures have constantly been increasing. There is objective evidence that temperature is increasing in the Arctic Ocean displayed by:

“After 24 days at sea and a journey spanning more than 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles), the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica has set a new record for the earliest transit of the fabled Northwest Passage.” (2017) 5.

Other sources have also commented on the newly re-published Report:

“A range of key climate and weather indicators show the planet is growing increasingly warm, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down, said the annual State of the Climate Report.”

And:

“The report confirmed prior announcements that 2016 was the hottest year since contemporary records began, marking the third year in a row that global records were broken planet-wide. Both land and sea surface temperatures set new highs.” 6.

Also:

“Each year from January to June, hundreds of scientists from around the world crunch the numbers on the previous year’s climate, reviewing and cataloging everything from the humidity of the atmosphere, to the number and strength of hurricanes in every part of the ocean, to the size of the Arctic sea ice pack.” 7.

Greenland is often portrayed as an area which suggests that temperatures were higher during the Medieval Warm Period than currently; but, fairly new research from Baffin Island, Canada, shows that such an opinion is not viable. The Barnes Ice Cap on Baffin Island has only been hit hard three times by high temperature over 2.5 million years. 8.9.

Contrarians often state that sea level rise is not happening; but, till so far explanations for “sunny day floods” in South East USA have not been forth coming.

Contrarians can nit pick; however, they have no solid evidence to support their views, they do not have any research which can be identified as having a very high level of confidence.

Refs ...

1. https://www.ecowatch.com/leaked-climate-change-report-2470544185.html?utm_source=EcoWatch+List&utm_campaign=c60e0c5ac8-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_49c7d43dc9-c60e0c5ac8-86074709

2. https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3914641/Draft-of-the-

Climate-Science-Special-Report.pdf

3. ibid

4. ibid

5. https://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/29/the-associated-press-the-latest- icebreaker-sets-record-for-nw-passage-transit.html

6. http://phys.org/news/2017-08-planet-highs-pollutants-sea.html

7. http://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/state- climate-highlights/2016

8. http://www.colorado.edu/today/2017/03/20/last-remnant-north-american-ice- sheet-track-vanish

9. http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/1/11/e1500806.full

*Keith Antonysen is retired. He is a keen gardener, photographer, and recreational fisher. The Vietnam War and later the flooding of Lake Pedder created an interest in politics which led to a passion for social justice issues. Currently very concerned about lack of action on climate change. Not a paid up member of any Political Party.