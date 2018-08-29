Continuous land clearing ...

*Pic: Goat carcasses at Mutawintji NP in NSW. Source: Mark Temby, Aug 2018

Continuous land clearing, overgrazing, recurring unnatural droughts and diverted water flows allow no chance for vegetation renewal.

In particular during drought, animals feed by the roadsides.

Apart from road kills, animals often die a slow death.

For example Mutawintji Gorge, a place of refuge from naturally occurring droughts for millennia, is now closed due to the stench from dead native and feral animals.

Dead pigs, goats, wedge tailed eagles, kangaroos.

Starving, they eat the vegetation of last resort. A spikey bush with needles which embed in their throats. 1080 poison is laid to “target wild dogs” in full knowledge the poison slowly kills dingoes and our magnificent birds of prey.

Thirsty River Red Gums’ dry leaves and exposed gnarled roots cling to eroded dry banks.

Government market intervention and mismanagement diverts precious water away from the environment to prop up selected industries.

For example Cotton continues to expand into areas previously too dry.

Our generation nullify our minds pretending Australia’s unique environment will survive.

And the multinational corporate machines clunk and consume and pollute without human conscience or responsibility.

Meanwhile record heatwaves sear Europe while we all turn a collective blind eye.

*Mark and Cathy Temby have recently travelled through NW and western NSW and central Queensland seeing some of the agricultural pursuits during this current drought. During the mid eighties Mark worked across the same region during the wide comb shearers dispute when properties were wool and wheat producers. Cotton has extensively expanded from its original hub in St George and Wee Waa. We first visited Mutawintji in 1979 as a remarkable site of indigenous art and petroglyphs. Feral goats are now rampant sheltering in many important art sites.