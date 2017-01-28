Concerts Coming to Tasmania in 2017 ...

When most people think about Tasmania, they don’t think of a major stop on world tours. If you’re lucky, you get a vision of Looney Tunes’ Tasmanian Devil spinning wildly across a vast wilderness. Maybe you get a nagging sensation in the back of your brain about a dull documentary with a narrator that’s better for treating insomnia than any other prescription on the plant. You don’t think major world tour spot.

However, after some extensive research, it is evident that Tasmania is a weirdly cool place for the music scene. To prove it, here are three bands coming to Tasmania in 2017.

1. Spiderbait

You read that correctly. Spiderbait, the alternative rockers who brought us “It’s Beautiful,” and the greatest cover of “Black Betty” ever played is coming to Tasmania. The band is performing at Granada Tavern ( http://www.eventfinda.com.au/2017/spiderbait/hobart/bellerive ) on Saturday, April 22. They are throwing it back to the 90’s with this performance. They are playing their Ivy and the Big Apple album which was originally released in 1996.

2. The Black Sorrows

Fans of gospel, R&B, rhythm and blues, and country all melded into one sizzling band know and love The Black Sorrows. These cool dudes throw off some serious ZZ Top vibes in sound and dress, but they just don’t have the facial hair. We’ll forgive them. The Black Sorrows are rocking Princes Wharf number one in Hobart on March 19th ( http://tasmanianartsguide.com.au/whats-on/live-music-concerts/the-black-sorrows-2/ ). Tickets are on sale now. Every performance is different because the band plays what they feel. You don’t want to miss out. One of their concerts is like taking a shot of pure soul.

3. Justice Crew - Pop Dat Buckle Tour

You may know Justice Crew from their win on Australia’s Got Talent in 2010 ( http://rukkus.com/blog/australias-got-talent-winners/ ). This cool pop band is playing the Davenport Entertainment and Convention Center on February 2nd. They’re coming with all of their latest and greatest hits, and they’re ready to party ( http://www.aroundyou.com.au/whats-on/events/justice-crew-pop-dat-buckle-tour—2 ). Get your tickets today; they won’t last long.

So, next time you’re talking to someone who thinks you live in a cartoon, just smile knowing that there’s always a hot concert playing nearby.

The rest of the world, give Tasmania some credit. Yes, they have Tasmanian Devils. No, they don’t travel by tornado.

The bigger picture is that they have a crazy music scene. Jump on a flight and get down to some of the hottest music in the world.

*Jason Spencer hails from New York City where he is a marketing associate by day and blogger by night. He is a music and travel fanatic and has often tried to marry the two in his writing. You can reach out to him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)