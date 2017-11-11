‘Community-owned Tourism Plan Required for Bruny Islanders’

*Pic: Map of the site of ‘improvement’ from the Department of State Growth here

Premier Will Hodgman needs to work with Bruny Islanders to develop a tourism plan that retains the beauty of the environment, protects people’s lifestyle, and identifies the carrying capacity for island tourism.

The Bruny Island Neck’s car park scars the very landscape people go there to see. It shows the Liberals’ indifference to local communities and to Tasmania’s natural values.

What is happening on Bruny is happening all across Tasmania.

The Liberals’ tourism plan is all about growing numbers at the expense of everything else.

Their plans will see our natural places loved to death.

Amsterdam has just closed its doors to tourists because local people no longer have a home that’s theirs, and Tasmania doesn’t want to end up in the same situation.

Premier Hodgman should engage with the Bruny Islanders he represents about how to keep their island special, and avoid a repeat of this damaging tourism infrastructure.