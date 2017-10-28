Come in ‘Jonesy’

The’ve changed the top editorial position again at the Mercury. In comes Chris Jones, above, from Brisbane’s Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail, as the latest editor, and out goes Matt Deighton, to Adelaide’s Advertisery.



But my old eyebrows lifted a bit in surprise when I read the words of welcome to the new man, as reported in the Mercury, from general manager Damon Wise. Readers might have been left wondering what sort of Mr Intrepid is taking over the reins.



Quote from Wise: “I’m sure ‘Jonesy’ will be a fearful and forceful editor . . .” My dictionary’s first definition of “fearful” is as meaning “having fear, being afraid”. Surely the Wise word should have been “fearless”?



But then there is a secondary definition of “fearful” as meaning “causing fear, frightening”. So perhaps with “Jonesy” we can expect another Braveheart.

*The Old Bear is known to the Editor ...