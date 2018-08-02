Coincidence ... or nepotism ... ?

*Pic: From Michael Ferguson’s Facebook page, here

Minister for Health Michael Ferguson’s brother Lynden is the new Acting Chief Executive of Ambulance Tasmania ...

Chief Executive of Ambulance Tasmania Neil Kirby made the announcement here: Service_Update_No._26-2018_-_Chief_Executive_Arrangements_.pdf

In case you don’t want to download it, it says ... Service Update No: 26-2018 Chief Executive Arrangements. I will be attending the Council of Ambulance Authorities Conference in Auckland, New Zealand commencing – Friday 3 August (pm) to Saturday, 11 August 2018 inclusive. During this time Lynden Ferguson will be the Acting Chief Executive Ambulance Tasmania. Neil Kirby Chief Executive 1 August 2018

It seems there are about nine other Senior Paramedic Officers in line for Acting Chief ...

Nepotism? Or just a coincidence ... !

When Dominic Morgan (above) worked at Tasmania Ambulance Service (he’s a former CEO) his salary was about $120,000 a year. It’s now double.

Dominic is now CEO of NSW Ambulance Service, the biggest in Australia. Read all about him here

*The Hag is Tasmanian Times’ scurrilous gossip monger ...

