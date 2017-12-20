Thankyou guyz ... The Chrissy shutdown ...

First of all a huge thanks to the monthly supporters including JB, PJB, AD, PJG, NJS, KR, ITL, Anon, Anon, Anon, Anon, Anon, Monthly Subs, O’Dw, N&CG, WB, Alison among many others. And a special thanks to Tame Beak who has saved TT from numerous threats of writs. Thankyou guyz …

Our devoted community of readers and contributors keep TT journalism pithy and pertinent.

We’ve created a huge volume of archived back stories and comments which are really a very accessible archive of Tasmanian current affairs. TT has been out there reporting all sorts of local stories for 15 years ... Next year we enter our 16th year. Bloody hell; how time has flown ...

Despite regular threats of writs, TT seeks to hold the establishment to account. Being accessible via Google has broadened our reach though recently we’ve been downgraded by Google as non-mobile friendly media source.

We issued an appeal for an upgrade. That realised $3600. Seems we were way off the mark. Because of the vast number of archives (15 years’ worth) the cost is more likely to be $10-$20,000.

So, midnight last night was the last time you were able to comment ... for six weeks. In those six weeks TT will be upgraded to the very latest technology. It’s been a decade since we’ve upgraded ...

Tassie Times needs to adapt to an ever-changing media landscape in Australia but there may be some new ways for TT to evolve into the future. We’ve got a business plan semi-organised ...

We were 15 in October and the constant 24/7 nature of Tassie Times means there is little downtime for the Editor. So ... the Ed plans to take at least Saturdays off next year ... These days the Ed is basically a one-man band, with regular help from a senior literate ...

TT will, of course, continue, but in a new form.

Thankyou and blessyou ...

*Lindsay Tuffin has been a journo since 1969, mainly in Tassie ... apart from a few years in Pomland where he edited ‘Buzz’ for five years, a magazine dealing with church and social issues [beaten in audit circulation only by Aero Modeller magazine (Specialist Interest category)]; and a brief stint as a Uni chaplain ...