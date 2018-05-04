‘Campaign Against the Cable Car Reaches Dizzying New Heights’

*Pics: Rob Blakers, https://www.robblakers.com/ . Simon Bischoff on a climbing platform at the Amphitheatre, Organ Pipes cliffs, kunanyi/Mt Wellington.



Satire: Andrew James

First published May 4

Today a group of local climbers will establish a suspended camp on the Organ Pipes of kunanyi/Mt. Wellington, 1100 metres above sea level, on the planned route of the cable car to protest the proposed development.

The group will be sleeping suspended on the 100 vertical metre cliff face to send a clear message to the community and to the Mount Wellington Cable Car Company.

Spokesperson for the climbing group, Simon Bischoff is urgently calling for the community to take a stand against the decisions being made about the mountain, and come along to the Mountain MayDay at Cascade Gardens this Sunday.

Mr. Bischoff expressed grave concern over the lack of transparency so far and says that the cable car proposal is out of step with public opinion, stating:

“This proposed development is going to trash Brand Tasmania. We are one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world because people want to see nature and breathe our fresh air. If they want to take a ride in a theme park they can go to Disney Land!”

Dramatic images and video footage of the cliff-sleep are expected to be broadcast around the world to highlight the magnificent organ pipes, and the danger of their desecration.

“The State Government has given the go-ahead for drilling works to commence right on the edge of our organ pipes, with the proposed cable car involving bus-sized cable cars travelling directly over the pipes to a massive, multi-story building on the summit”, Mr. Bischoff stated.

Several anti-cable car groups are already protesting the proposed development, with public interest growing by the day.

• Residents Opposed to the Cable Car and Respect The Mountain This Sunday 6th May at 11am, thousands of residents from the greater Hobart region are expected to gather at the Cascade Gardens in South Hobart to protest the proposed cable car development. … Organisers of the ‘Mountain MayDay’ are calling on the Minister to cancel the authority granted to the Cable Car Company, and are calling on locals to contact their local members, get informed about the development, and come along to the May Day to show their support. Speeches will start at 11am and will include a Welcome to Country from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, speeches from Bob Brown, Andrew Wilkie MP, Anna Reynolds and esteemed author and Man Booker Prize Winner Richard Flanagan …

EARLIER on Tasmanian Times ...

• Cable Car: Cable Car: Silence of the Lambs ... The Libs ...

• ‘Mountain MayDay Sunday 6th May @11am, Cascade Gardens’