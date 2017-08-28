‘Call-In Power Planning Laws Recipe for Corruption’

The Liberals’ proposed “call-in powers” draft planning legislation opens a pathway to corruption that would lead to the worst planning outcomes for Tasmania.

These call-in powers would place all final decisions on ‘projects of state significance’ in the hands of the Minister.

The criteria for such projects are broad enough that any large development could feasibly be waved through by one person without any proper oversight.

The proposed legislation shows how far the Liberals are willing to go on behalf of developers.

‘Streamlining’ and ‘certainty’ for developers is code for no consultation with locals, no appeals against the destruction of neighbourhoods, and no community input.

The Fragrance skyscrapers proposed for central Hobart are prime examples of developments that would fall under call-in powers.

If Planning Minister, Peter Gutwein, had these powers today, he could sweep aside community outcry and force these totally inappropriate developments on the Tasmanian people without consultation.

The Liberals need to understand Tasmania is special, people love where they live, and they want to have a real say about how it develops.

This call-in powers legislation will lock out the community and open the state up to corrupt real-estate deals.