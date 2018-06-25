‘Brown condemns political violence’

Former Greens Leader Bob Brown says that vandalism on Braddon Greens candidate Jarrod Edwards’ car on Friday night should lead to an early arrest and conviction.

Bob Brown Foundation hosted a screening of Patagonia’s film takayna at the Burnie Civic Centre where the vandalism occurred.

“This comes out of the pro-logging camp. The people who incited Friday night’s protest are well known logging supporters,” Brown said.

“While Premier Hodgman is preparing new legislation to jail or fine peaceful forest defenders, his policy backers are being stirred to action against a lawful Greens candidate attending a publicly advertised film screening about the Tarkine in Burnie. No legislation is planned against such vigilantes.”

“The Greens’ Jarrod Edwards and Independent Craig Garland both gave short and outstanding speeches on Friday.”

“I await the big party candidates’ condemnation of this vandalism,” Brown said.