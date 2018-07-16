‘BirdLife Tasmania welcomes DPP’s appeal of penguin killer’s sentence’

BirdLife Tasmania today welcomed the decision by Tasmania’s Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal the sentence handed to Joshua Jeffrey for killing 6 Little Penguins at Sulphur Creek on New Year’s Day in 2016.

“BirdLife Tasmania believes that the sentence handed to Mr Jeffrey by the magistrate last month was insufficient punishment for killing protected wildlife, and failed to act as a deterrent for others,” Dr Eric Woehler, Convenor of BirdLife Tasmania said today on hearing of the appeal.

“The sentence of 49 hours of community service and $82 in court costs was an unwelcome precedent for future attacks on wildlife,” Dr Woehler added.

“We need sentences that send a clear message that our precious wildlife is protected, and if someone kills wildlife or behaves cruelly to wildlife, the sentence must reflect the seriousness of those actions”.

The sentence drew national and international attention, with media focus on the inadequacy of the sentence handed to Mr Jeffrey.

“Within 24 hours, people around the world were expressing their feelings about the killing of the penguins and the sentence imposed,” Dr Woehler said.

The appeal process is expected to take several months through the Supreme Court.

“BirdLife Tasmania hopes that the appeal will see a stronger sentence that will reflect the seriousness of the penguin killing and act as a strong deterrent to others,” Dr Woehler concluded.