Bing: Nipaluna. Google: ‘Maps can’t find Nipaluna ...’

Bing maps is the Microsoft competition for Google maps, big bucks, big computing. If you look up Hobart on the Bing service the result is Hobart/Nipaluna. They have been quick off the mark in recognising the palawa kani name given to Hobart. However, if you do the same search in Google maps, the result is ‘Maps can’t find Nipaluna’.