‘Badger cull operation cost taxpayers £76,000 per animal’

An operation to reduce the spread of tuberculosis in cattle cost £76,000 for each badger killed …

(Leo Schofield: It amounts to $134,934.84 ... A bargain. This is what the Tasmania Government spent on the Fox Force ... and they didn’t even kill one. )

The bill to taxpayers in Wales totalled £383,112 for the exercise, in which five of the nocturnal mammals were culled on three farms last year.

Blood tests on the badgers provided differing results before and after death – prompting claims the money was wasted.

Culling on the three farms between August and November was part of the Welsh government’s attempts to reduce the spread of bovine TB in cattle herds with repeated outbreaks …

Read more here