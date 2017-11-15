Australia’s same-sex marriage postal survey: 61.6% YES, 38.4% no – live

• Andrew Wilkie: Community says YES to same-sex marriage “While the LGBTI community should never have been subjected to this costly and divisive postal vote in the first place, I’m delighted that a yes vote has been returned,” Mr Wilkie said. “This is a win for those who’ve worked tirelessly to end the discrimination in the Marriage Act. It’s also a win for the thousands of same-sex couples who just want to have the same rights as everyone else. “But the fight isn’t over. Malcolm Turnbull must reject the disgusting bill being circulated by some conservative members of the Liberal Party, which would entrench new forms of discrimination and bigotry in Australian law …

