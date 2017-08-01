‘Australia’s PM Turnbull must explain why and how whistleblowers’ letter was leaked’

Rob Messenger, a former Chief of Staff for influential Tasmanian independent politician, Senator (Jacqui) Lambie, has called on Prime Minister (Malcolm) Turnbull to explain why and how his confidential letter - shared with the PM’s department – was deliberately leaked to the media on the 2nd of June 2017.

“I understand that the Liberal party is desperate to politically attack Senator Lambie because of her recent, strong polling figures – which mean her candidates at the next Tasmanian state election could hold the balance of power, if elected – but that’s not a good enough reason to illegally leak confidential correspondence, cause my family harm and place them unnecessarily in danger.

“Prime Minister Turnbull has known for a long time that our concerns involve unresolved, serious threats from terrorists – and in the new security environment where incoming Home Affairs Minister (Peter) Dutton says, the threat is only going to get worse – I find PM Turnbull’s and the AFP’s responses to my official complaints very disappointing - and at risk of being described as, politically motivated.” said Mr Messenger.

Today, Mr Messenger has released a YouTube video: https://youtu.be/f9FD0NmFYfc ...

... which details the harm that has been caused to his family since the illegal leak of their confidential letter to the media - and expresses serious concern with the manner in which the Australian Federal Police has chosen to investigate his formal complaints against the Prime Minister’s department and other Australian government agencies.