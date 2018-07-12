‘Australia broke the law in East Timor scandal’

*Pic: Bernard Collaery speaks to media, with Andrew Wilkie nearby ...

The Independent Member for Denison, Andrew Wilkie, has joined other crossbenchers and officially referred the East Timor spying scandal to the Australian Federal Police.

The letter to the AFP ...

Download letter ...

AFP_Letter_Wilkie_Storer_McKim_Patrick.pdf

and Mr Wilkie will be available to discuss the referral with co-signatories Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick and Greens Senator Nick McKim.

Mr Wilkie said Australia’s unlawful use of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service to bug East Timor’s cabinet office during gas and oil negotiations had never been investigated and that must now be remedied.

“The Federal Government is going after Witness K, and his lawyer Bernard Collaery, but leaving the substantive matter unaddressed,” Mr Wilkie said.

“We crossbenchers are going after the real criminals here and asking the AFP to investigate the Australian Government’s conspiracy to defraud East Timor.

“It’s time to get to the bottom of this shameful chapter in Australian history when we sold out an old friend for commercial gain.”



First Dog on the Moon

