‘Archbishop Philip Wilson to lodge appeal against conviction’

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson says he will lodge an appeal against his conviction for concealing child sexual abuse and won’t immediately resign.

In May, the 67-year-old was found guilty of concealing the sexual abuse of children between 2004 and 2006 at the hands of paedophile priest Jim Fletcher in the 1970s.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 12 months’ detention.

In a statement Wilson said he would not be quitting his post, despite the growing calls.

“I intend to lodge an appeal against my conviction to the District Court of New South Wales,” he said.

“I am conscious of calls for me to resign and have taken them very seriously.

“However, at this time, I am entitled to exercise my legal rights and to follow the due process of law.

He said if it was unsuccessful, he would offer his resignation …

