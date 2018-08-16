Postcard in letterbox this week.
So, why is Anna Reynolds running as Independent for Mayor ... rather than a Green?
Interesting comments about HCC. Anna Reynolds boldly calls herself ‘an Independent’ rather than a Green on a leaflet delivered recently.
Seems a Greens door-knocker told Hag that’s because they chose to back Bill Harvey for mayor, not Reynolds.
Is she still a Green ... just not on electoral material … ?
*The Hag is Tasmanian Times’ scurrilous gossip monger ...
