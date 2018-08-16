Anna Reynolds, Independent for Mayor ... not Green ... ?



Postcard in letterbox this week.

So, why is Anna Reynolds running as Independent for Mayor ... rather than a Green?

Interesting comments about HCC. Anna Reynolds boldly calls herself ‘an Independent’ rather than a Green on a leaflet delivered recently.

Seems a Greens door-knocker told Hag that’s because they chose to back Bill Harvey for mayor, not Reynolds.

Is she still a Green ... just not on electoral material … ?

*The Hag is Tasmanian Times’ scurrilous gossip monger ...