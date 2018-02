And this is a leading light in the battle to save pokies ...

*Pic: Former world champion axeman David Foster spruiks pokies ...

And this is a leading light in the battle to save pokies.

Do pokies venues think this slob in a filthy T-shirt represents Ordinary Tasmanians?

THEY are the ones who think we are stupid, I reckon.

*Philip Ritchie is a former Mercury journo ...