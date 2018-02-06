Alexander Downer spies for Five Eyes (Part 1)

High Commissioner Downer has a list of priors as far as contributing editor-at-large, Tess Lawrence, is concerned. Tess has been studying Downer’s form for decades and in the first part of this series, she pulls no punches.

Alexander Downer, our man in London, is a renowned political opportunist and business gamester.

Media reports that he is embarrassed about being recently outed as a major player in the Trump election campaign’s ongoing “Russiagate” saga are arrant nonsense.

It would come as no surprise to discover that Australia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Alexander Downer himself, was responsible for leaking the story about his boozy assignation with Trump campaigner and likely Russian stooge, George Papadopoulos, to the New York Times in the first place, albeit by a circuitous route.

He’s leaving his post in a few weeks and the free international publicity is a timely refresh on Brand Downer and his elite business interests. He knows when to fold them. He knows when to roll them …

This is the first of a two-part investigation: Part Two will be published soon.

