*Pic: Says Tony Mulder: “Furthermore, I withdrew from the Pembroke election on a party commitment to not endorse a candidate in Prosser. Adding insult to injury, Howlett personally assured me that she wouldn’t run in Prosser when she asked (and got) my help for her Lyons campaign ... ‘

Tony Mulder needs a dog. US President Harry Truman famously said, “Want a friend in Washington? Get a dog!”

I was evicted from the Liberal Party for running in Prosser against endorsed Liberal candidate Jane Howlett.

This contravened the Liberal Party Constitution, but so did her direct selection by the Abetz-controlled State Executive.

Liberal Party President Geoff Page lied when said that ‘process was followed’.

Clause 140A of the Constitution empowers party members, not the faceless powerbrokers, to choose candidates for LegCo elections.

This is what differentiates Liberal from Labor where unions and proxies have the power.

I need a canine friend, dogs there are aplenty!

*Tony Mulder, above was an independent member of the Tasmanian Legislative Council, representing the electoral division of Rumney from 2011 to 2017.