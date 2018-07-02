*Pic: of Bernard Collaery and Andrew Wilkie. Image from here ... Rod McGurk, Associated Press
I have today written to the Australian Federal Police requesting they investigate the leaking of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions to Attorneys-General Brandis and Porter, in relation to the prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery.
On ABC TV yesterday, a journalist referred to this advice when defending the Government’s decision to go after Witness K and Mr Collaery.
If what the journalist said was true, then the AFP must investigate because it is a very serious crime to leak protected information, and the community should be very concerned that it was done for political purposes.
More broadly the decision to prosecute Witness K and Mr Collaery is an insane development because it was illegal to bug East Timor’s cabinet rooms in 2004.
Frankly the Government should establish a Royal Commission into the whole affair rather than trying to turn Witness K and Mr Collaery into political prisoners.
Andrew Wilkie will be available to discuss this matter at 12:15pm at Parliament House lawns, Hobart.
