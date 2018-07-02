‘A statement regarding request to AFP to investigate Witness K/Collaery leak’

*Pic: of Bernard Collaery and Andrew Wilkie. Image from here ... Rod McGurk, Associated Press

I have today written to the Australian Federal Police requesting they investigate the leaking of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions to Attorneys-General Brandis and Porter, in relation to the prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery.

On ABC TV yesterday, a journalist referred to this advice when defending the Government’s decision to go after Witness K and Mr Collaery.

If what the journalist said was true, then the AFP must investigate because it is a very serious crime to leak protected information, and the community should be very concerned that it was done for political purposes.

More broadly the decision to prosecute Witness K and Mr Collaery is an insane development because it was illegal to bug East Timor’s cabinet rooms in 2004.

Frankly the Government should establish a Royal Commission into the whole affair rather than trying to turn Witness K and Mr Collaery into political prisoners.

Andrew Wilkie will be available to discuss this matter at 12:15pm at Parliament House lawns, Hobart.

Download Andrew Wilkie’s letter to the AFP Commissioner ...

180702_AW_to_AFP_commissioner.pdf