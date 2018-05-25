A quick fix to your 15 Minutes of Fame?

*Pic: The insipid Dove Lake photo station – Pic Martin Hawes



Pic: Rolf Ellersiek

Our modern narcissistic world is all about personal exposure and fame. Images on selfy-sticks and instagram are endlessly dominating our social media platforms.

Whilst it is great to share photos to our friends, it seems the whole outdoors scene in Tasmania may soon providing you with these opportunities, and unfortunately the tourism industry here thinks this is appropriate infrastructure in our National Parks now.

National Parks and World heritage Areas in Tasmania has become tourism-focused rather than managing conservation and the ethics behind it.

All you need to do is snap away at these photo points and ‘wham bam’ your famous on instagram for a few minutes.

So what’s next? – Will we see these photo stations ubiquitously installed all around our tourist view-points in the future?

These signs are indicative of the TICT and Liberal government’s ideology to promote and commodify our wild places into some form of neo-Disneyland.

This essentially means finding places void of human infrastructures in the future will become more of a challenge in our once beautiful and unspoilt places.

The Instagram craze is now heavily influencing where people are going, why they are going there, and what they do when they get there. An increasing number of people are travelling to places primarily to take selfies or to imitate photos that other people have already posted on Instagram.



*Ted Mead believes the days of true exploration where one headed out on a journey of discovery to see what is there are almost gone! With the modern era of iphone or android ‘must haves’, replete with selfie sticks, these devices are now seemingly part of most people’s anatomy. There are very few places that haven’t been documented through the portable digital image, which can de-delivered widely to the mainstream social media world in seconds. ‘See me now’ is the neo-buzz phrase.