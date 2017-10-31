A plea to Greg Farrell ...

From ‘Team Mulawa’ here: “Greg Farrell Jr, “Mr. Mulawa”: Greg is by nature very hands-on – activity done translates into learning and understanding – and he still applies this essential quality to the horses with ambitious zeal and earnest dedication. Greg is a natural horseman – his innate affection for and confident ease with horses is readily apparent in his daily interaction with the horses at every level. Although Greg’s primary vocational responsibility has always been Managing Director of Federal Group (the highly successful and widely respected Australian owned family business and the world’s second oldest hotel group), he always finds quality time for the horses. He remains integrally involved with all the handling and training of the Mulawa Arabians, from early breaking through the professional turn out of top level show ring performers in hand. (Pictured with ADVENT) “

I speak specifically to Greg Farrell from the Federal Group.

These are my opinions.

The essence of what I say can and probably should be considered by anyone and everyone within a political party or who has a financial interest in poker machines.

There is only one way to consider the Federal Group a benefactor; that is to look at all the other things they do.

That attitude forces you to forget about all the effects pokies have ...

Pokies are designed to addict. Federal Hotels cannot be called a benefactor ... despite all the good that they appear to do.

Federal Hotels has deliberately vacuumed our poorest and not so poorest places of Centrelink-money and other ‘sorts’ of money ... on an hourly basis.

At some point, surely even Greg Farrell swallowed when he realised the awful truth of the financial, emotional, spiritual and physical harm his machines have been causing.

I know that it is possible to have that happen and push it away but not when that swallow is caused by such an emotionally-wrenching knowledge.

Can any of us dare hope that Greg Farrell may have a change of heart?

Greg, can we hope that you will get rid of the pokies in Tasmania?

And his answer is ... ?

*Stephen Menadue was addicted to the pokies for over 30 years. “I am now free of them. I am driven to help get rid of these things for those who are still under their spell and especially for those who never go near a machine. This should not be a political argument.”

