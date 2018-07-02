A letter to the Prime Minister ...

Dear Mr Turnbull



In today’s Sunday Herald Sunday, David Penberthy, tells us of your very generous donations to charitable causes and individuals, very admirable. I have a question Mr Turnbull, I’m asking it here because you refuse to answer my emails. Would you donate your hard- earned money, to multimillionaires? Of course not, well guess what Mr Turnbull the taxpayers of this country find it abhorrent that their money is given to multimillionaires.



And I find it unconscionable that you, Mr Shorten, Mr Di Natale, Mr Hodgman, Ms White, Ms O’Connor, Mr Wilkie, Ms Lambie and every state and federal politician, haven’t even bothered to answer numerous emails sent telling you in detail about the misuse of taxpayer’s money by UTas.



Ms Lambie, a Statutory Declaration was signed and proof sent to you as requested but you didn’t keep your side of the bargain, clearly you joined the Cover Up Brigade; hypocrite.



Taxpayers foot the bill for Your ABC to the tune of $1 billion a year but our dear old aunty ignored numerous emails sent to investigative journalists and current affairs programs, telling them of misuse of our money by UTas. Clearly, Ms Guthrie you are also a member of the CLUB.



You might take a few minutes of your time to read the article sent in by Mr Scott Heares on 28/06/2018 ( http://tasmaniantimes.com/index.php?/weblog/article/a-letter-to-the-attorney-general-elise-archer/ ) and the attached, flippant ‘tell LifeLine someone who cares’ style reply from Ms Archer ... our Attorney-General.



I would also like to know why Professor Rathjen who was earning around $855,000 a year and at the helm of this out of control spending ship, wasn’t held responsible? The law doesn’t excuse highbrows does it Mr Turnbull?



If you have misplaced my email address just ask Mr Hodgman he’ll have it on file. Would you also ask him to ‘pull rank’ and demand the DPIPWE release details of the Salmon Ponds lease at New Norfolk?



Clearly, this asylum is run by the inmates and someone needs to take action. You are our prime minister and the buck stops with you. If you doubt me and want proof I’ll send it immediately.



Regards



*Annika Schmidt is just a proud Tasmanian who is sick and tired of the blatant corruption and the cover-up by the mainstream media.